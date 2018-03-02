Flames' Mike Smith: Progressing, return not imminent
Smith (lower body) has made significant progress in his recovery and is considered day-to-day moving forward. However, his return is not considered imminent, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.
Smith remains on injured reserve and should remain there until he's ready to go. It sounds as though it may not be too far off at this point, but he has yet to receive a timeline for his return to the ice. More clarification on a return date should hit the airwaves when the veteran netminder draws closer.
