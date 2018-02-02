Flames' Mike Smith: Pulled in loss
Smith allowed six goals on 27 shots in a 7-4 loss to the Lightning on Thursday. He was pulled after 46:22 and replaced by David Rittich.
Smith has been having a career resurgence, but this was an ugly outing. This is the fifth-straight loss for the 35-year-old, and this game had a real impact on his numbers. Smith had a 2.41 GAA before this contest, but that number is now up to 2.50.
