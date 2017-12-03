Flames' Mike Smith: Pulled on Saturday against Oilers
Smith was pulled from Saturday's loss to the Oilers after allowing five goals on 22 shots.
Smith wasn't actually credited with the loss, as the Flames ended up rallying to make it a 7-5 final. The veteran netminder has been up-and-down of late and seen his save percentage dip to .920 on the season. His 12-8-1 record is fairly solid, as Smith's most valuable fantasy attribute is likely his heavy workload. He's shown the ability to bounce back this season, so chalk this one up as an off night and move on.
