Flames' Mike Smith: Rarely tested in win
Smith stopped 18 of 19 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
Taking on the cellar-dwellers of the Atlantic Division proved no trouble for Smith, with the victory snapping his three-game losing streak. Smith improved to 20-14-2 with a 2.82 GAA and an .897 save percentage. David Rittich has drawn six starts to Smith's four since the start of March, and it'll likely be Rittich in net for Saturday's contest in Vancouver.
