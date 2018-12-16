Flames' Mike Smith: Ready for Sunday's contest
Smith (undisclosed) is ready to perform backup duties in Sunday's game versus the Blues, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Smith watched from the press box Saturday but is healthy enough to work as a backup in this outing, allowing David Rittich to start for the second straight afternoon. The veteran netminder's next chance to start will be Tuesday in Dallas.
