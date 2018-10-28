Flames' Mike Smith: Rebounds but still loses
Smith made 24 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Washington on Saturday.
Smith rebounded nicely after Thursday's drubbing, but he is still struggling to deliver the kind of goaltending the Flames need right now. Smith is 3-4 with an atrocious 3.91 GAA and .869 save percentage. Bench him until those numbers start trending upward.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.