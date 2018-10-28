Flames' Mike Smith: Rebounds but still loses

Smith made 24 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Washington on Saturday.

Smith rebounded nicely after Thursday's drubbing, but he is still struggling to deliver the kind of goaltending the Flames need right now. Smith is 3-4 with an atrocious 3.91 GAA and .869 save percentage. Bench him until those numbers start trending upward.

More News
Our Latest Stories