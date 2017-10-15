Flames' Mike Smith: Rebounds with great effort against Canucks

Smith stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's win over the Canucks.

It's clear Smith is the man in Calgary this season, with the team turning right back to the veteran after he was burned for five goals against Ottawa the previous night. The workhorse is faring well with his new team, sporting a 4-2-0 record with a .929 save percentage. The 35-year-old makes for a reliable fantasy play on a talented Flames squad that should contend for a playoff position.