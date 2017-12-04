Flames' Mike Smith: Receives Monday's starting nod
Smith will defend the cage for Monday's matchup with Philadelphia, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The veteran netminder was run from his most recent start after allowing five goals on 22 shots in Saturday's loss to Edmonton, with Smith now owning a 2.69 GAA and .920 save percentage. Monday, though, Smith will be taking on a Flyers team that has lost 10 straight games and sit 26th in league scoring, with 2.69 goals per contest.
