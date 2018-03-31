Flames' Mike Smith: Receives starting nod Saturday

Smith will guard the home goal Saturday when the Flames host the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has been on a putrid stretch between the pipes of late, losing five straight games and six of his last seven in the crease. He will attempt to break out of that rough streak Saturday, facing an Oilers club averaging three goals per game and posting a plus-2 goal differential in March.

