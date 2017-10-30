Flames' Mike Smith: Records 30 saves in victory

Smith posted 30 saves on 31 shots in a 2-1 victory against the Capitals on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old is on quite a roll, having allowed fewer than three goals in five of his last six games. He is only 3-3-0 during that stretch, but Smith also owns a 1.99 GAA and .933 save percentage in his last six starts. If he continues to play close to this level, the wins should start to roll in for Smith and the Flames