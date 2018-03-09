Flames' Mike Smith: Return sounds imminent
Smith (lower body) was quite active in Friday morning's session, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Wills noted that Jon Gillies will serve as the backup to David Rittich for the evening's contest against the Senators, though Smith's on the verge of being activated after appearing "quicker in his movements" in the a.m. session. By Sunday -- when the Flames play host to the Islanders -- it will have been exactly a month since the Canadian backstop last drew into a game.
