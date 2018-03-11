Flames' Mike Smith: Rises from IR

Smith (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Smith hasn't suited up since Feb. 11 against the Islanders, who are the opponent Sunday as well. There's no confirmation that he'll start in this matchup, but it's unlikely the Flames activated him just ride pine as a backup. Nevertheless, the Flames should be excited to get their 35-year-old backstop back, since he compiled a .921 save percentage and 2.53 GAA in 47 games this season, and they won just five of 13 games during his absence.