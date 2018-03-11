Flames' Mike Smith: Rises from IR
Smith (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Smith hasn't suited up since Feb. 11 against the Islanders, who are the opponent Sunday as well. There's no confirmation that he'll start in this matchup, but it's unlikely the Flames activated him just ride pine as a backup. Nevertheless, the Flames should be excited to get their 35-year-old backstop back, since he compiled a .921 save percentage and 2.53 GAA in 47 games this season, and they won just five of 13 games during his absence.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...