Flames' Mike Smith: Road starter against Coyotes

Smith will be the road starter against the Coyotes on Monday.

Smith has struggled since returning from injury. In four games he's posted a 3.85 GAA and an .867 save percentage. The 35-year-old also has to rebound quickly given that he started against Vegas on Sunday. One point in Smith's favor: Arizona has averaged a league-low 2.37 goals per game.

