Flames' Mike Smith: Rolled out for China Games finale

Smith will start Wednesday's O.R.G. China Games finale versus the Bruins, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

The Flames won the first game of this special series in China in the shootout, 4-3. Smith posted a 25-22-6 record, 2.65 GAA and .916 save percentage in his first year with the Flames in 2017-18. Barring any setbacks, he'll open the season as the No. 1 goalie in Calgary.