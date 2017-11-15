Flames' Mike Smith: Ruled out against Red Wings

Smith (undisclosed) will not suit up for Wednesday's tilt with Detroit, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

On the positive side, Smith was still able to make the trip to the Motor City, which would seem to indicate his injury is not too severe. Wednesday's contest will be just the second game of the season in which the Ontario native doesn't make an appearance between the pipes. Eddie Lack figures to serve as the primary netminder in Smith's absence with Jon GIllies coming up from AHL Stockton.