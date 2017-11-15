Flames' Mike Smith: Ruled out against Red Wings
Smith (undisclosed) will not suit up for Wednesday's tilt with Detroit, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
On the positive side, Smith was still able to make the trip to the Motor City, which would seem to indicate his injury is not too severe. Wednesday's contest will be just the second game of the season in which the Ontario native doesn't make an appearance between the pipes. Eddie Lack figures to serve as the primary netminder in Smith's absence with Jon GIllies coming up from AHL Stockton.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...