Smith allowed six goals on 56 shots in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 3.

Smith had very little help from the team in front of him, hence the barrage of shots against. He will take the loss for the second straight game, but this one is hardly on the 37-year-old goalie. It's not confirmed at this time, but Smith would likely start again in Wednesday's Game 4.

