Smith will start in goal Friday evening against the visiting Kings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith posted a 5-7-1 record, 3.48 GAA and .876 save percentage over his first 13 appearances of the 2018-19 campaign, which caused him to lose the starting gig to David Rittich by mid-November. However, Smith was sharp in a road start against the Coyotes on Sunday, halting 28 of 29 shots on the way to his sixth win of the season, and now he's getting more opportunities to avenge for his poor start. Flames coach Bill Peters probably figures that having Smith in the crease against the Kings -- who are the bottom dwellers of the Western Conference -- will give him a good shot at a second straight victory and a corresponding jolt in confidence.