Flames' Mike Smith: Seeking second straight win against Lightning
Smith will take on the Lightning as a home starter Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith stood tall against the Bolts on Jan. 11, as he pushed aside 33 of 34 shots for a road victory. Tampa Bay leads the league in road scoring at 3.37 goals per game, however, so he needs to be every bit as focused in this next one. It's still a matchup to stay away from on Thursday's 12-game slate -- at least in terms of choosing goaltenders.
