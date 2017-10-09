Flames' Mike Smith: Set to face off with Ducks
Smith will guard the cage against Anaheim on Monday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
After getting pelted in his Flames debut (44 shots), Smith earned the victory over Winnipeg on Saturday and will look to get a streak going Monday. With the Yotes last season, the netminder went 1-0-1 with a 2.20 GAA versus the Ducks and should be able to count on a significantly better offense from his new club.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Earns first win with new team•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Will tend the twine Saturday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 42 shots in loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Starting season opener•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Eager to face former club Friday•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Gets burned in exhibition debut•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...