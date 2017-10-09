Flames' Mike Smith: Set to face off with Ducks

Smith will guard the cage against Anaheim on Monday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

After getting pelted in his Flames debut (44 shots), Smith earned the victory over Winnipeg on Saturday and will look to get a streak going Monday. With the Yotes last season, the netminder went 1-0-1 with a 2.20 GAA versus the Ducks and should be able to count on a significantly better offense from his new club.