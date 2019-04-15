Flames' Mike Smith: Set to start Game 3
Smith will start Monday's Game 3 against the Avalanche in Colorado, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith was a hard-luck loser in Game 2, stopping 36 of 39 shots in the 3-2 loss. The 37-year-old has been outstanding in the series, stopping a total of 62 of 65 shots. Colorado was 21-14-6 at home the season, and Smith was just 10-8-1 to go along with a .908 save percentage and 2.64 GAA on the road this campaign.
