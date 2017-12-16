Flames' Mike Smith: Shielding home net
Smith will be in the blue paint Saturday as the home starter versus the Predators, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith has posted a 13-10-3 record along with a 2.62 GAA and .918 save percentage in his debut season with Calgary. Those are decent numbers considering that goals are up across the league. The 35-year-old will look to fend off a pesky Predators team that has won two straight games and boasts a road record of 9-5-2.
