Smith stopped 26 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Nine of Smith's 26 saves came on the Islanders' four power-play opportunities in the game. Smith is on a five-game winning streak, boosting his record to 19-11-2 with a 2.89 GAA and a .897 save percentage. He has given up only eight goals in those five games, and his quality of play has been a big reason the Flames have overcome their post-All Star break swoon. That being said, expect David Rittich to start Wednesday's meeting with the Devils.