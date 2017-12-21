Flames' Mike Smith: Silences Blues in victory

Smith made 21 saves on 22 shots in a 2-1 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

Smith has stabilized the Flames' defensive situation, as Calgary has given up an average of two goals per game over Smith's past five appearances. This time, he even got the win to show for his efforts, something that has often eluded him in close contests this year.

