Flames' Mike Smith: Six-game winning streak snapped in shootout

Smith made 34 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Jets on Saturday.

He saw his six-game winning streak snapped in the outing. Smith was sharp throughout, but couldn't get his pads or mitt on two shots in the shootout -- a snipe inside the post and a nifty deke. Still, Smith has allowed just a single goal in his last three starts and that means his counting stats remain exceptional.

