Flames' Mike Smith: Six-game winning streak snapped in shootout
Smith made 34 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Jets on Saturday.
He saw his six-game winning streak snapped in the outing. Smith was sharp throughout, but couldn't get his pads or mitt on two shots in the shootout -- a snipe inside the post and a nifty deke. Still, Smith has allowed just a single goal in his last three starts and that means his counting stats remain exceptional.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...