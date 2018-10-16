Flames' Mike Smith: Starting against Boston
Smith will guard the cage in Wednesday's home game against the Bruins, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith struggled in his last start Thursday against St. Louis, surrendering five goals on 24 shots before being replaced by David Rittich for the final frame of the eventual 5-3 defeat. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his third victory of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a Bruins team that's averaging 4.40 goals per game this season, third in the NHL.
