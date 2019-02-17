Flames' Mike Smith: Starting against former team Monday
Smith will defend the home twine in Monday's game versus the Coyotes, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith will make his third straight start, and his play has been improving lately. However, he's still just 1-2-1 with a .903 save percentage since the All-Star break, but he's been more reliable than David Rittich in that span. Smith is 3-1-0 with a .953 save percentage and a shutout against the Coyotes since they traded him to the Flames.
