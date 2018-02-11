Flames' Mike Smith: Starting against Islanders
Smith will be the road starter against the Islanders on Sunday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.
Smith has been having a good year (2.54 GAA, .921 save percentage), but things have taken a turn recently. In his last five games the 35-year-old has a 3.78 GAA and an .888 save percentage. Given how bad the Islanders have been defensively, it's possible you may have overlooked the fact New York has scored 3.36 goals per contest, third most in the NHL.
More News
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 32 shots in loss•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Friday in New York•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 34 saves to defeat Blackhawks•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Starting goalie in Chicago•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Makes 25 saves in overtime win•
-
Flames' Mike Smith: Gearing up to face Chicago•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...