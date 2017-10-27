Flames' Mike Smith: Starting against Stars

Smith will defend the cage for Friday's clash with Dallas, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has been relatively stable this season, as he has posted a 5-4-0 record with a 2.49 GAA. In fact, the netminder has allowed two or three goals in seven of his nine appearances. The veteran will look to carry that consistency into his matchup with the Stars.

