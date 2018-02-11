Flames' Mike Smith: Starting against the Islanders

Smith will be the road starter against the Islanders on Sunday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 reports.

Smith has been having a great year (2.54 GAA, .921 save percentage), but things have taken a turn recently. In his last five games the 35-year-old has a 3.78 GAA and a .888 save percentage. Given how bad the Islanders have been defensively, it's possible you may have overlooked the fact New York has scored 3.36 goals per contest, third most in the NHL.