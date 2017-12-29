Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Friday in Anaheim

Smith will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Ducks.

Smith has played well of late, maintaining a 1.84 GAA and .931 save percentage through his last seven appearances, but he's compiled a disappointing 2-3-2 record over that span due to a lack of goal support. The veteran netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his 15th win of the campaign Friday in a road matchup with a Ducks club that's only averaging 2.53 goals per game at home this season, 28th in the NHL.