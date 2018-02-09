Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Friday in New York

Smith will guard the cage in Friday's road game against the Rangers, NHL.com's Ty Pilson reports.

Smith was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Blackhawks, turning aside 34 of the 36 shots he faced en route to a 3-2 victory. The 35-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and secure his 23rd win of the season in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Rangers squad that's lost four consecutive games.