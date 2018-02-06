Play

Flames' Mike Smith: Starting goalie in Chicago

Smith will face pucks for a Tuesday night road meeting with the Blackhawks.

Smith's play has not been up to par lately, as he's allowed 12 goals and posted a .865 save percentage over the last three games. He's won just one game in six starts since Jan. 20, but to be fair, that win came Saturday against this same Blackhawks team, which hasn't won a game itself since Jan. 30.

