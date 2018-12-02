Smith will defend the cage in Sunday's game versus the Blackhawks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has felt the pressure from David Rittich to start performing better, and he's answered the call with two straight wins while allowing just one goal in each outing. The Blackhawks have lost five of their last six games and will be on the second half of back-to-back matchups, giving Smith a solid opportunity to continue the upward trend.