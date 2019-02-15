Flames' Mike Smith: Starting in Pittsburgh
Smith will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Penguins, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Smith was sharp in his last start Thursday against the Panthers, turning aside 30 of 32 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 13th loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The veteran netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his three-game losing streak in a road matchup with a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 3.46 goals per game at home this season, sixth in the NHL.
