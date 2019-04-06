Smith will man the blue paint in Saturday's contest against the Oilers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

David Rittich started the previous two games for the Flames, but Smith will get the nod in the last battle between Alberta rivals this season. Smith is 4-1-0 with a 1.61 GAA and a .922 save percentage in his last five starts. While anything can happen in a rivalry game, Smith is certainly in a position to produce a positive result given his recent success.