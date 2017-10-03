Flames' Mike Smith: Starting season opener

Smith will start in goal for Calgary's season opening game in Edmonton on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.

And with that, Smith will make his first official start as a member of the Flames. The veteran goalkeeper posted respectable numbers on a poor Arizona team last season, finishing with a 2.92 GAA and .914 save percentage, but he will definitely have his hands full right off the bat having to face Connor McDavid and the extremely potent Oilers offense.