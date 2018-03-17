Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Sunday in Vegas

Smith will guard the cage in Sunday's road game against the Golden Knights, Postmedia's Kristen Anderson reports.

Smith struggled in his last start, surrendering six goals on just 20 shots before being yanked from Friday's 7-4 loss to San Jose. The veteran netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and pick up his 25th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Vegas squad that's averaging 3.57 goals per game at home this season, fifth in the NHL.