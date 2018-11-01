Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Thursday
Smith will guard the home goal Thursday against the Avalanche, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Smith set aside 24 of the 25 shots he faced Monday against the Maple Leafs and will look to parlay that into another successful outing against a Colorado club that has lost two of its last three after a blazing hot start to the 2018-19 season. Smith has a tendency to be a boom or bust in terms of fantasy, so his 4.20 GAA and .847 save percentage over five home starts could suggest that he's playing with fire against the high-powered Avs.
