Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Tuesday in Minnesota

Smith will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Wild, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith has been pretty sharp recently, posting a 1-0-1 record while registering an impressive 1.44 GAA and .943 save percentage in his last two outings. The veteran netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up his 14th victory of the season Tuesday in a road matchup with a Wild team that's 8-3-2 at home this campaign.