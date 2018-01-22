Flames' Mike Smith: Starting versus Buffalo

Smith will be the home starter against the Sabres on Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 reports.

Smith took a loss in his last start after winning six straight games in a row, but even then he only allowed one goal on 35 shots. He's having a stellar season, posting a 2.42 GAA and a .925 save percentage to this point. The 35-year-old has a great chance to get back to winning against Buffalo, and the Sabres have the league's worst offense to boot.