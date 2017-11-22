Flames' Mike Smith: Starting Wednesday in Columbus

Smith will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Blue Jackets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Smith was razor-sharp in his last start Monday against the Capitals, turning aside 29 of the 30 shots he faced en route to a 4-1 victory. The veteran goaltender will look to keep rolling Wednesday and pick up a third consecutive win in a tough road matchup with a hot Columbus team that has won four straight games.