Flames' Mike Smith: Stationed between the pipes Monday

Smith will start in the net Monday against St. Louis, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The 35-year-old netminder has turned back the clock and is currently having one of the best seasons of his career. Despite allowing 12 goals in his last three outings, Smith still owns a 2.55 GAA and .924 save percentage alongside his 9-6-0 record. A matchup against the dangerous Blues will surely test him.