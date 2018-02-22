Flames' Mike Smith: Status quo regarding injury

Smith (lower body) didn't skate on the current road trip, Kristen Anderson of the Calgary Herald reports, adding that the veteran goalie is still without a timetable for his return.

Anderson adds that the Flames will know more about Smith's status once he's had a chance to travel home to Calgary. The team's primary focus in the meantime will be taking care of the Coyotes in Arizona on Thursday, with prospect Jon Gillies reportedly getting the nod for that game.