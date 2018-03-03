Flames' Mike Smith: Staying home through team's road trip

Smith (lower body) is also dealing with an illness, and he won't accompany the Flames on a three-game road trip that starts Monday and finishes up Friday, Kristen Andersen of Postmedia reports.

At this point, Smith's fantasy owners can only hope that the veteran goalie will be able to return by March 11. As noted in this latest report, the team feels that he'd be better off working through his injury and ailment in Calgary, as opposed to traveling to Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Ottawa for upcoming games. Flames rookies Jon Gillies and David Rittich should hold down the fort in the meantime.