Flames' Mike Smith: Staying home through team's road trip
Smith (lower body) is also dealing with an illness, and he won't accompany the Flames on a three-game road trip that starts Monday and finishes up Friday, Kristen Andersen of Postmedia reports.
At this point, Smith's fantasy owners can only hope that the veteran goalie will be able to return by March 11. As noted in this latest report, the team feels that he'd be better off working through his injury and ailment in Calgary, as opposed to traveling to Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Ottawa for upcoming games. Flames rookies Jon Gillies and David Rittich should hold down the fort in the meantime.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...