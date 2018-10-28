Flames' Mike Smith: Stopping pucks Monday
Smith will start on the road Monday versus the Maple Leafs, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.
Smith will look to break a three-game losing streak, as he's recorded a .833 save percentage in that span. The matchup will be difficult to break the trend, as the Maple Leafs rank third in the league with 3.7 goals per game and second with a 32.1 power-play rate. However, Toronto will be without Auston Matthews (shoulder), so Smith gets some relief there.
