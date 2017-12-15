Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 26 shots in loss
Smith stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's loss to the Sharks.
Smith has been playing well of late, but wasn't quite good enough against Aaron Dell and San Jose on Thursday. The veteran netminder now owns a 13-10-3 record with a .918 save percentage. His main fantasy value stems from his workhorse tendencies, as Smith rarely sees a night off. He's been a solid fit in Calgary and is giving his team a chance to win every night. He's worth getting in your lineup on a Calgary team currently sitting on the brink of a playoff spot.
