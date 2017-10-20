Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 31 in tough-luck loss

Smith allowed two goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Smith didn't play poorly, but was beaten by Jeff Skinner at even strength and Justin Williams on the power play. Moving from an inexperienced Coyotes team to a more defensively-responsible Flames squad in the offseason has made a major difference for the veteran netminder, who sports a 2.51 GAA and .930 save percentage through seven games with his new club after finishing at 2.92 and .914 last season.