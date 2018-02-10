Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 32 shots in loss

Smith saved 32 of 26 shots during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

This wasn't a strong outing from Smith, and he's now won just two of his past eight outings. Still, his 22-16-6 record, .921 save percentage and 2.54 GAA make him a rock-solid option in the majority of fantasy settings moving forward, and this could also prove to be a buy-low spot for the established veteran.