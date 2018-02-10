Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 32 shots in loss
Smith saved 32 of 26 shots during Friday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
This wasn't a strong outing from Smith, and he's now won just two of his past eight outings. Still, his 22-16-6 record, .921 save percentage and 2.54 GAA make him a rock-solid option in the majority of fantasy settings moving forward, and this could also prove to be a buy-low spot for the established veteran.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...