Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 42 in win
Smith made 42 saves on 45 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against the Kings on Wednesday.
The Flames have certainly kept Smith busy this year. This is his third game facing over 40 shots. Calgary may want to tamp that down, as Smith has a career .913 save percentage.
