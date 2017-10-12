Play

Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 42 in win

Smith made 42 saves on 45 shots in a 4-3 overtime win against the Kings on Wednesday.

The Flames have certainly kept Smith busy this year. This is his third game facing over 40 shots. Calgary may want to tamp that down, as Smith has a career .913 save percentage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories