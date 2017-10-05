Play

Flames' Mike Smith: Stops 42 shots in loss

Smith made 42 saves on 44 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Oilers on Wednesday. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Though he is no longer with Arizona, Smith must have felt right at home facing 44 shots in his first start with Calgary. The Flames will want to tamp down the shots allowed since Smith hasn't had a save percentage greater than .916 since the 2011-12 season.

